Sky Force OTT Release: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's Debut Film Available for Streaming

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's debut film, Sky Force, was released on January 24, aligning with Republic Day. Despite earning a strong net collection of ₹1,113.60 crores in India and ₹149.99 crores globally, the film was considered a flop due to its large production budget of ₹160 crores.

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapoor and Sandeep Kewlani, Sky Force boasts an impressive cast, including Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan. The movie is inspired by the 1965 airstrike between India and Pakistan, specifically India's strike on the Sargodha airbase.

Currently available for rental on Amazon Prime Video, Sky Force will be available to all subscribers for free streaming starting March 21, 2025.

About Sky Force

Sky Force is inspired by real events, focusing on one of India's first major airstrikes against Pakistan. The film follows Wing Commander Kumar Om Ahuja (Akshay Kumar), who leads a retaliatory mission with his team against Pakistan’s Sargodha Airbase. Despite the Indian Air Force's less advanced fighter jets, they manage to destroy several enemy planes. However, Squadron Leader T. Vijay does not return to base, and it is soon revealed his aircraft was shot down. Grief-stricken, Wing Commander Ahuja sets out to find his lost comrade.

To promote the OTT release, Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya shared a fun video on Instagram.