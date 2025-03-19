Sky Force Streaming on Prime Video: Watch from March 21 Worldwide

Prime Video has announced the worldwide streaming premiere of Sky Force, featuring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya. The action drama, directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, is backed by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The film, which hit theaters on January 24, is set to stream from March 21 across India and over 240 countries and territories.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk.com, Sky Force recorded a net collection of Rs 112.75 crore in India by the fourth week of its theatrical run.

Based on real events, Sky Force revisits one of India's earliest and significant airstrikes. The narrative focuses on the Indo-Pakistani war of 1965, depicting the Indian Air Force’s attack on Pakistan’s Sargodha airbase. The film follows the story of a missing hero and his comrade’s pursuit of the truth.

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya portray IAF officers in the film, alongside Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in key roles. In a statement, Kumar shared his thoughts on the project, calling it a deeply emotional and patriotic journey beyond its action sequences.

“Playing Air Force pilot Kumar Om Ahuja was an honor. The experience of working with an exceptional team and witnessing the audience’s response has been incredible. I am excited for viewers to experience Sky Force on Prime Video,” Kumar stated.

The film received praise for its gripping climax and Kumar’s performance. Critics highlighted his evolution as an actor, highlihhting his ability to carry emotional depth beyond his action-hero image. Pahariya’s debut performance was noted as promising, while Khan and Kaur had limited screen presence, with Kaur’s role classified as a special appearance.

With its digital premiere on March 21, Sky Force will be accessible to a global audience on Prime Video.