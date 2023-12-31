Slurg: Happy New Year

2024: Some B-town biggies to hit screens this year

The year 2023 was a significant one for the Hindi film industry, witnessing several blockbusters and superhits across various genres. The success of films like "Pathaan," "Jawan," and "Animal" demonstrated the diversity and scale of successful movies. Looking ahead, 2024 holds promise with a lineup of highly anticipated films, including sequels to successful franchises and projects helmed by renowned directors.

Here are some of the most awaited films of 2024:

Fighter (January 25): Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, "Fighter" is directed by Siddharth Anand, known for his track record with films like "Bang Bang!" and "War." The film revolves around airforce pilots and promises thrilling aerial action.

Soorarai Pottru (February 16): Akshay Kumar stars in the Hindi remake of the beloved Tamil film "Soorarai Pottru," inspired by the life of airline founder G. R. Gopinath. The film is set to release on February 16.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (February 16): Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the sequel to the 2010 sleeper hit "Love Sex AurDhokha" explores the role of social media in contemporary society. The film employs an experimental approach, similar to its predecessor.

Metro... In Dino (March 29): Anurag Basu directs an ensemble cast, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film's plot is currently undisclosed, adding to the intrigue.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (Eid 2024): Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff team up for the remake of "Bade MiyanChoteMiyan," featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist. The film is set for an Eid 2024 release.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha (April 26): Directed by Neeraj Pandey, this musical journey spanning two decades features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Saiee M Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari. Set between 2002 and 2023, the film explores various facets of life.





Chandu Champion (June 14): Kabir Khan directs "Chandu Champion," based on the true story of a sportsperson. The film, scheduled for release on June 14, promises a compelling narrative.



Stree 2 (August 30): The sequel to the 2018 horror-comedy "Stree" returns with more fun, jump scares, and a stellar cast including Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Jigra (September 27): Produced by Alia Bhatt, "Jigra" is directed by VasanBala. The film's plot is currently undisclosed, creating anticipation among fans.

BhoolBhulaiyaa 3 (November 1): Kartik Aaryan reprises his role as Rooh baba in the third installment of the "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" franchise. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is set to release on November 1.

With a mix of sequels, adaptations, and original stories, 2024 holds the promise of delivering diverse and entertaining cinematic experiences for audiences.