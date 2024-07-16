Live
- Amjad Habib Premium Salon Grand Launched by Actress Varsha, MLA Gadde Ramamohan and Amjad Habib at Vijayawada
- Kylian Mbappe unveiled at Real Madrid, terms it ‘dream come true’
- Pro Kabaddi League: Tamil Thalaivas appoint chief coach and strategy coach for upcoming season
- Large caps -The road less travelled!
- Gareth Southgate steps down as England football team’s head coach
- Food aroma study debunks why food tastes bad in space
- Vaughan Gething announces resignation as Wales' first minister
- Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opens international cricket academy in Sydney, Australia
- Global PC market reach 62.5 million PC units ahead of upcoming AI boom
- Waaree renewable bags order for 30 MWp solar project in Maharashtra
Just In
Sobhita Dhulipala stuns in cream lehenga
Sobhita Dhulipala, renowned for her impeccable fashion sense, made a striking appearance at a recent event, captivating everyone with her elegant cream-colored lehenga.
Sobhita Dhulipala, renowned for her impeccable fashion sense, made a striking appearance at a recent event, captivating everyone with her elegant cream-colored lehenga. The sleeveless blouse accentuated her figure, while the flowing skirt added an air of regal charm.
Dhulipala's accessories were chosen with precision, enhancing her sophisticated look. A delicate necklace and a dazzling forehead ornament added a subtle sparkle. Her makeup, focused on highlighting her natural beauty, featured a perfect blend of black and brown eyeliner that accentuated her captivating eyes.
Sobhita's ensemble was a testament to understated elegance, proving that classic styles can make a powerful impact. Her flawless appearance at the event reaffirmed her status as a fashion icon, effortlessly blending grace and modernity.