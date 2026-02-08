Soha Ali Khan flags unsafe Mumbai sidewalks, calls them ‘death traps’

Mumbai: Actress Soha Ali Khan has once again raised concerns over the poor condition of Mumbai’s pedestrian infrastructure, calling broken sidewalks “death traps” after encountering a dangerous stretch during an evening walk.

Sharing a video on her Instagram Stories, Soha showed herself carefully navigating a collapsed sidewalk, highlighting the risks such conditions pose to pedestrians. Describing the experience, she remarked that what should have been a relaxing stroll turned into a hazardous exercise due to crumbling footpaths.

This is not the first time the actress has spoken out about civic issues in the city. Earlier, she had drawn attention to what she described as never-ending and unsafe road construction work in Mumbai’s Bandra area.

On that occasion, Soha shared a photograph capturing the ground reality of the locality, showing her daughter Inaaya standing cautiously on a muddy, broken road cluttered with barricades, debris and construction material. The post sparked conversations online about pedestrian safety and accountability in urban planning.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Soha recently marked 20 years of her iconic film Rang De Basanti with an emotional reunion of the cast and crew. The gathering was attended by Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni, producer Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ajit Andhare.

Sharing glimpses from the reunion on social media, Soha posted a video of the team cutting a cake to celebrate two decades of the film’s release. She captioned the post by noting that while a few members were missed, the spirit of the film remained alive.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Rang De Basanti tells the story of a group of young friends inspired by India’s revolutionary freedom fighters, who take a stand against corruption in contemporary society.