‘Son Of’ gears up for Feb 27 release

  • Created On:  12 Feb 2026 7:02 PM IST
The upcoming Telugu film ‘Son Of’, produced under the Sai Simhadri Cinema banner, is set for a theatrical release on February 27. The film features Sai Simhadri in a dual role as both hero and producer, with direction by Bathula Satish. As part of its promotions, the team held a grand trailer and songs launch event in Hyderabad on Tuesday, attended by several prominent film personalities including Kona Venkat, Samudra, V.N. Aditya, Rama Satyanarayana Raju, Raghu Kunche, and others as chief guests.

Speaking at the event, writer-producer Kona Venkat praised the film’s content-driven approach, stating that strong casting and a committed technical team give Son Of the potential to stand out among weekly releases. He expressed hope that the film would encourage more meaningful cinema and new talent in the industry.

Sai Simhadri shared that the story deeply connected with him and inspired him to fully commit to the project, both creatively and personally. He credited the film’s emotional depth, music by Rishi, visuals by cinematographer Kittu, and the support of producer-distributor Shobha Rani for bringing the project together.

Director Bathula Satish and several industry veterans, including VN Aditya and Samudra, lauded the film’s unique narrative and emotional core, particularly its father-son theme. Actress Meera Raj, making her Telugu debut with the film, expressed gratitude for the opportunity and confidence in the project’s impact.

With strong industry backing, emotional storytelling, and a focus on content-driven cinema, Son Of is being positioned as a heartfelt family drama that aims to strike a chord with audiences when it releases on February 27.

