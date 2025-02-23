Sonakshi Sinha stuns in Dubai getaway pics

Sonakshi Sinha, who recently married actor Zaheer Iqbal, has set social media on fire with her latest pictures from Dubai. Draped in a shimmering blue netted dress with a thigh-high slit, paired with silver earrings, a sheer bralette, and a sleek high bun, Sonakshi radiates confidence and elegance. Her glamorous poses have left fans mesmerized, with many calling her “Habibing in Dubai.”

The actress, who recently impressed audiences with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, is relishing her post-wedding glow while continuing to serve stunning fashion moments. Fans can’t get enough of her effortless charm and stylish outings!







