Live
- Maha Kumbh: Uttarakhand Guv, Odisha CM take holy dip at Triveni Sangam
- Himachal starting FASTag-based entry tax collection
- Atishi thanks Kejriwal for setting up an all-woman clash in Delhi Assembly
- PIL in SC to restrict movie scenes promoting unsafe driving or stunts
- ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ set for a fun-filled summer release
- Welyke Makeup and Hair Academy launches in Yousufguda
- Punjab sets up 278 flying squads for board exams
- ‘Maathru’ is a heartfelt ode to motherly love set to touch hearts
- Sonakshi Sinha stuns in Dubai getaway pics
- Chandra Hass ‘Barabar Premistha’ kicks off musical journey with ‘Reddy Mama’
Just In
Sonakshi Sinha stuns in Dubai getaway pics
Highlights
Sonakshi Sinha, who recently married actor Zaheer Iqbal, has set social media on fire with her latest pictures from Dubai.
Sonakshi Sinha, who recently married actor Zaheer Iqbal, has set social media on fire with her latest pictures from Dubai. Draped in a shimmering blue netted dress with a thigh-high slit, paired with silver earrings, a sheer bralette, and a sleek high bun, Sonakshi radiates confidence and elegance. Her glamorous poses have left fans mesmerized, with many calling her “Habibing in Dubai.”
The actress, who recently impressed audiences with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, is relishing her post-wedding glow while continuing to serve stunning fashion moments. Fans can’t get enough of her effortless charm and stylish outings!
Next Story