Sonu Nigam meets President of India Droupadi Murmu, performs at President’s Estate

Mumbai: Playback singer Sonu Nigam, who earlier called out an imposter account on X, formerly Twitter, is chuffed after becoming the first artist to perform at the newly inaugurated Open Air Theatre in the President’s Estate in front of the President of India Droupadi Murmu. He performed to marks the Rashtrapati Bhavan Diwas.

The singer took to his Instagram to share the news with his followers. He shared a series of pictures from the Rashtrapati Bhavan Diwas featuring himself and the President of India.

He wrote in the caption, “My country has blessed me and my family with so much. Thank you Honorable President for your love and warmth. A Devi, that's what you are. 3rd Feb 2025, is going to be etched in our souls forever as a day that brought us so much happiness and pride. Jai Hind”.

Earlier in the day, the singer took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of the imposter account sharing content using his name. The imposter account shared a picture featuring the singer and the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

Sonu wrote on the picture, “Isn’t this misleading? Why wouldn’t people not assume it’s the real me?”.

The singer also lashed out at the media, the administration and the government for not calling out the lies perpetuated by the imposter account.

He wrote in the caption, “I am not on Twitter or X. Can you imagine a single controversial Post from this Sonu Nigam Singh, can put me or my family's life in danger? Can you imagine to what extent this man has been playing with my name and credibility? For no fault of ours. And the press, administration, government, law, who know about this, are all Quiet. Waiting for some thing to happen and then convey condolences. Thank you”.



