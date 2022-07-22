Soorarai Potru Win 5 National Awards: Dhanush, Khushbu And A Few Other Star Actors Congratulate The Team

It is all known that Suriya's Soorarai Potru movie turned into the biggest blockbuster of his career… Being the biopic of GR Gopinath who was the founder of Simplify Air Deccan, the movie received many awards and appreciation from critics too. Off late, the movie also bagged the prestigious 5 National Awards and made it a big day for the Tamil cinema. Soorarai Potru movie stood as one of the biggest hits on OTT too as it was released on Amazon Prime due to the Covid-19 lockdown on November 12, 2020.

Soorarai Pottru has won 5 National Film Awards:

• Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru

• Best Actor: Suriya for Soorarai Pottru

• Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali

• Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru, Sudha Kongara

• Best Music Direction: GV Prakash Kumar

Well, actors like Dhanush, Khushbu Sundar, Radhikaa and Madhavan congratulated the whole team of Soorarai Potru movie and dropped their messages on social media… Take a look!

Dhanush

A big congratulations to all the national award winners. Especially @Suriya_offl sir and my good friend @gvprakash A big day for Tamil cinema. Super proud. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) July 22, 2022

Madhavan

@Suriya_offl THATS MY BRO… CONGRATULATIONS ON THE NATIONAL AWARD for #Sooraraipottru… Heart swells with pride bro .. 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️🚀🚀🚀 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 22, 2022

Radhikaa Sarathkumar

Congratulations dear @Suriya_offl #AparnaBalamurali #SudhaKongara and all the winners of this years National awards👏👏👏👏 — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) July 22, 2022

Khushbu Sundar

She is all excited as Suriya's Soorarai Potru movie won 5 awards… "Yayyyyyyyy.. #SooraraiPottru is all the way at #NationalFilmAwards Congratulations to the entire team. Well deserving @Suriya_offl @Aparnabala2 #sudhakongara. Have always loved this girl for her performances. @Aparnabala2 way to go girl. Congratulations.. you deserve it."

Mohanlal

Heartiest congratulations to all national film award winners, especially the Best Actors, Suriya, Ajay Devgan and Aparna Balamurali, and Biju Menon and Nanjiamma, on this well-deserved recognition! Also, proudly remembering dear Sachy for winning the Best Director Award. — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) July 22, 2022

Actor Prasanna

Even Prasanna also congratulated the Soorarai Potru team… "Congratulations @Suriya_offl Anna @Sudha_Kongara my wonderful co star @Aparnabala2 bro @gvprakash dear buddy @MusicThaman @itsme_vasanth sir @LakshmiPriyaaC @madonneashwin @sreekar_prasad sir and every other national award winner".

Keerthy Suresh

Heartiest congratulations to Team #SooraraiPottru for sweeping 5 awards at the 68th National Film Awards! You deserve every bit of this and many more, Maara @Suriya_offl sir 🤗 Very happy for you Bommi, @Aparnabala2 🤗 Best wishes to @Sudha_Kongara mam ♥️ & @gvprakash ♥️ — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) July 22, 2022

Akshay Kumar

Akshay who is the part of Soorarai Potru remake of Bollywood wrote, "Over the moon to see #SooraraiPottru win the top honours at the National Awards. Heartfelt congratulations my brother @Suriya_offl #AparrnaBalamurali and my director #SudhaKongara. Humbled to be working in the Hindi adaptation of such an iconic film".

The Bollywood Soorarai Potru remake will also be directed by Sudha and is being produced by Suriya, Jyothika and Vikram Malhotra in association with the Abundantia Entertainment banner.