Awareness prog on legal rights and safety measures for women held

Anakapalli: The district police have stated that ensuring the safety and protection of women employees working in industries is their top priority. Following the directions of District Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha, an awareness programme on legal rights and safety measures was organised for women employees at unit-2 of Brandix India Apparel City (BIAC) in Atchutapuram.

The programme was conducted under the supervision of Women Police Station DSP E. Srinivasulu, where One Stop Centre SI P Ramulamma addressed the participants and offered several safety suggestions.

She advised women employees to install ‘Shakti’ mobile app, which can act as a protective tool during emergency situations. SI Ramulamma also informed that women facing harassment can access free legal, medical and counselling services by calling the toll-free number 181. She assured that complaints filed by victims would be handled confidentially and encouraged women not to hesitate in reporting harassment, whether at workplace or otherwise.

Police officials explained that emergency assistance can reach victims within minutes once the alert button in the app is clicked. They also cautioned participants about the growing incidents of cyber fraud and advised them not to share personal information or photographs with unknown individuals.

Later, officials clarified several doubts raised by the employees. Company representatives and a large number of women employees participated in the programme.