Soul-stirring teaser of ‘Premaledhani’ unleashed

‘Premaledhani’ is an upcoming youthful love drama produced by Srini Infra and directed by GD Narasimha under the banner of GDR Motion Picture. The film stars Lakshman Tekumudi and Radhika Joshi in the lead roles. The teaser for this movie was released on Sunday, and judging by it, the film promises to be a soul-stirring romantic drama.
A beautiful girl falls in love with a boy who feels insecure, believing that no one could ever love him. The boy can hardly believe his luck, but as their sweet love story unfolds, unexpected troubles begin to arise.
The teaser is crafted to resonate with the youth, blending lighthearted comedy between Lakshman Tekumudi and Suresh Guru with the charming romance of the lead pair. Romantic moments and playful exchanges add to the film’s youthful vibe. The visuals by John Victor Paul and the music composed by Suhas stand out as key highlights, giving the teaser a fresh and contemporary appeal.
The movie has now completed its post-production work, and the release date is expected to be announced soon.