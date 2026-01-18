‘Wings India 2026’ to display the future of global aviation

Thecentral government is set to launch ‘Wings India 2026’, Asia’s largest civil aviation event, at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad from January 28-31, that will showcase the future of global aviation, it was announced on Saturday.

The event will be formally launched with a grand inaugural ceremony, led by Civil Aviation Minister, Rammohan Naidu, in the presence of high-level dignitaries from India and abroad.

The four-day event will witness ministerial-level foreign delegations and senior government officials from several countries, along with official delegations from more than 20 countries, reinforcing international cooperation and collaboration in the aviation sector.

“’Wings India 2026’ will highlight India’s rapidly expanding aviation landscape, its growing global footprint, and its vision to emerge as a key hub for manufacturing, services, innovation and sustainable aviation solutions,” Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, it will feature an expansive international exhibition, static aircraft displays, flying and aerobatic shows, a high-level international conference, CEO roundtables, B2B and B2G meetings, an aviation job fair, awards ceremony, and vibrant cultural programmes.