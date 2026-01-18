Collector takes action against an erring sanitation worker at KGH

Visakhapatnam: District collector MN Harendhira Prasad warned that strict action would be taken against those who demand money from patients undergoing treatment at King George Hospital (KGH). After paying a surprise inspection to various wards, including burns ward, reconstructive surgery department, and other departments, of the hospital on Saturday, the District Collector interacted with the patients and enquired about the treatment they were getting at the hospital.

Expressing concern, the district collector stated that relatives of a patient had informed him that money was demanded for treatment in the hospital. Responding to it, he directed the KGH Superintendent to launch a detailed investigation into the matter. He warned that strict action would be initiated against the staff if they demand payment from patients or attendants at the hospital.

Further, Harendhira Prasad advised the patients and attenders not to give money to any staff. During inspection, the Collector instructed the officials to set-up signboards displaying that treatment at KGH is provided free of cost.

KGH Superintendent I Vani, administrative officer BV Ramana, RMO Bangaraiah, and other medical officers were present.

In the meantime, a sanitation worker at KGH Siripurapu Madhu was terminated from service for collecting money illegally from the patients and their attendants much against the rules.

The termination order was issued by the District Collector based on the feedback received from a section of patients and attendants about the illegal collection of money from them during his visit to the hospital the same day. Madhu was working on an outsource contract basis.