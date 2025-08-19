Spotify Rolls Out Mix, Offering DJ-Inspired Playlist Personalization

Spotify has released a new feature for personalised music playlists. With the new custom transition feature, Premium subscribers will be able to change the preset options including fade, blend, and rise.

Users can open any playlist and tap “Mix” from the toolbar. The tracks can then be customized with a different transition style, and waveform and beat data can be used to determine where the best spot for the next transition is. Users can also tweak the EQ, effect, and volume.

To help new audio mixers, Spotify will automatically surface the key and beats per minute for each track. With users have created about nine billion playlists on the Spotify platform so far, the company says the Spotify Mix feature is intended for playlist specialists and other audiophiles.

Premium users who can access the transitions feature can invite other subscribers to collaborate on a mixed playlist, in addition to saving and sharing the playlist with their friends.

The playlist will go back to the conventional playlist format once the mix is over when a user is streaming, by simply tapping on the “mix” option. Spotify also recommends pre-produced Spotify AI music like house and techno for the smoothest transitions and mixing.

Mixes can be further personalized by adding stickers and labels specifically designed for mixed Spotify DJ playlists, as well as their own cover art, like other playlists.

The majority of the qualified Premium users around the world can now create custom playlist transitions. Spotify new feature 2025 is still unavailable in the APAC region. Users who have streamlined their iOS app will be suitable to pierce the point.

Spotify said that the rearmost addition is part of its recent sweats to give users more control over their listening experience. These include adding, sorting, and editing playlists, the option to customize the genre of their Discover Weekly playlist, snooze tracks, and converse with the AI DJ among others. The AutoMix feature, which promises to allow users to mix “like a DJ”, is now available in the iOS 26 developer beta.