Spotted: Kichcha Sudeep On Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway

Kichcha Sudeep has posted a photo of himself standing in front of his car on his Instagram account. This is on the highway between Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

"15th July-was happy to finally have a long drive...Hyd-Blr." was the inscription on Kichcha Sudeep's insta handle.

Sudeep's next movie Kotigobba 3 is directed by Shiva Karthik. Madonna Sebastian, Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivadasani, Nawab Shah and P Ravi Shankar are in the star cast. This is a sequel to his earlier movie Kotigobba 2 which was released in 2016.

Meanwhile, the shooting of Phantom directed by Anoop Bhandari is in progress at Annapoorna Studios in Hyderabad. The movie went on floors recently. Sudeep shared pics from the launch event and stated that the reason the makers of the movie had chosen to hold the shoot amid virus fears was to provide livelihood to workers and technicians who had been badly affected by the lockdown imposed by the pandemic.