Spy thriller ‘Mr X’ unveils first look

Director Manu Anand’s highly anticipated action thriller ‘Mr X’ is set to delve into the world of espionage, with the film’s producer Lakshman Kumar revealing that the story is inspired by five real-life national security threats thwarted by intelligence agencies.

On Saturday, the makers unveiled the first look poster, showcasing an ensemble cast including Arya, Gautham Karthik, Manju Warrier, Sarathkumar, Anagha, Athulya, Raiza Wilson, and Kaali Venkat.

Speaking about film, producer Lakshman Kumar shared insights into the film’s production, stating that ‘Mr X’ was shot over 100 days across multiple locations in India and Azerbaijan.

"We shot in Rajasthan, Hosur, Chennai, Mysore, and Tuticorin, among other places. Initially, we considered Uganda for some international sequences, but eventually, we filmed them in Azerbaijan," he revealed.

Directed by Manu Anand, known for his hit film ‘FIR’, ‘Mr X’ boasts an impressive technical crew. Dhibu Ninan Thomas is composing the music, while Arul Vincent is handling cinematography.

The film’s action sequences have been choreographed by Stunt Silva, with Indulal Kaveed in charge of art direction. Prasanna G K is overseeing the editing.

Taking to social media, director Manu Anand expressed his excitement, writing: "With all humility and gratitude in the world, here is the first official poster of ‘Mr X’. The game begins."

Produced by Vineet Jain and S Lakshman Kumar, with A Venkatesh as co-producer, ‘Mr X’ has shaped up well and is expected to hit the screens within the next two months. Fans of spy thrillers can gear up for an intense, action-packed ride.