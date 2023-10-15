Sree Vishnu launches ‘Kismat’ teaser

Comrade Film Factory and Atheera Productions are jointly producing the upcoming buddy comedy “Kismat” directed by Srinath Badineni. Naresh Agastya, Abhinav Gomatam, and Vishwa Dev are the lead cast of the movie that will see Avasarala Srinivas in a crucial role.

Riya Suman is the female lead in the movie produced by Raju, while CH Bhanuprasad Reddy is the co-producer. The film’s first look was released recently and it introduced the main leads of the movie. Today, hero Sree Vishnu launched the teaser of the movie.

Three thick friends who are big failures hope for some miracle to happen in their lives. While Vishwa Dev lost hope, Abhinav Gomatam aspires to enter films as a writer, and Naresh Agastya is a big flirt who is in love with Riya Suman. The rest is about how their Kismat (luck) changed by an unexpected incident.

Srinath Badineni picked a youthful entertainer that has thrilling aspects too. The dialogues, in particular, will appeal more to youth. Naresh Agastya is good as a flirt, wherein Abhinav Gomatam impresses big time, after EeNagaranikiEmaindi. Vishwa Dev and Srinivas Avasarala played their parts efficiently.

Vedaraman Shankaran handled the cinematography of the movie. Mark K Robin’s background score is a big asset. ViplavNyshadam is the editor of the movie which is presently in the post-production phase. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.







