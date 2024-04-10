Sree Vishnu’s next gets a grand launch; deets inside

Celebrated actor Sree Vishnu, riding high on consecutive blockbuster hits with "Samajavaragamana" and "Om Bheem Bush," has announced his 19th venture today. The highly anticipated film, directed by debutant Janaki Ram Marella, is set to be a production collaboration between Skanda Vahana Motion Pictures LLP, Whistle Worthy Films, and KFC, presented by blockbuster director Bobby Kolli and esteemed writer Kona Venkat.

“SreeVishnu19” kicked off grandly on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, with a star-studded launch event attended by luminaries from the film industry. Naveen Yerneni, Nandhini Reddy, and Kishore Thirumala presented the script to the producers, with Dil Raju clapping the board and Anil Ravipudi initiating the camera. VV Vinayak directed the honorary first shot, while esteemed personalities like SahuGaripati, Mythri Movie Makers Ravi Shankar, SharrathMarar, Sithara Naga Vamsi, and BVS Ravi graced the muhurtham ceremony.





Known for his versatility across genres, Sree Vishnu ensures each of his films is packed with ample entertainment. #SreeVishnu19 promises to be a delightful adventure with an intriguing theme, penned by Bhanu Bhogavarapu and featuring dialogues by NanduSavirigana.









The film will be brought to life through the lens of cinematographer Sai Sriram, with music composed by Vijay Bulaganin. Editing duties will be handled by Chota K Prasad, while Narini Srinivas will serve as the art director. Further details regarding the leading lady and other cast members are yet to be unveiled.



With a track record of delivering quality cinema, Sree Vishnu's 19th outing is already generating buzz among fans and industry insiders alike.