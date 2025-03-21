Sree Vishnu’s ‘Single’ set for a hilarious summer release

Actor Sree Vishnu is gearing up to entertain audiences this summer with his much-anticipated film #Single. Backed by the renowned Geetha Arts and directed by Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene fame Caarthick Raju, the film is produced in collaboration with Kalya Films. Mega Producer Allu Aravind presents the project, while Vidya Koppineedi, Bhanu Pratapa, and Riyaz Chowdary serve as producers.

The makers have officially confirmed that #Single will hit the big screens worldwide on May 9. The recently released poster teases a hilarious narrative, depicting Sree Vishnu in two contrasting avatars—one as a carefree friend during the day and a charming romantic lead in the evening.

Starring Ketika Sharma and Ivana as the female leads, the film promises to be a wholesome entertainer catering to both youth and family audiences. With R Velraj handling cinematography, Vishal Chandra Shekar composing the music, and Praveen KL in charge of editing, #Single boasts a strong technical crew. Chandrika Gorrepati serves as the art director.

With its fun premise and Sree Vishnu’s impeccable comic timing, #Single is set to be a delightful summer treat for movie lovers.







