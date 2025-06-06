Sree Vishnu’s ‘Single’ to Release on This OTT Platform

Sree Vishnu’s ‘Single’, a romantic comedy that impressed audiences in cinemas, is now ready to stream at home.

Directed by Caarthick Raju, the movie stars Ketika Sharma and Ivana, adding charm and fun to the storyline.

Here’s the surprise — ‘Single’ is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video not just in Telugu, but also in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Releasing in multiple languages will help the film’s fun and emotions reach a wider audience, across different regions.

Vennela Kishore’s comedy perfectly matches Sree Vishnu’s performance style will make you laugh loud.

The movie also features strong support from actors like VTV Ganesh, Kalpalatha, along with cameo appearances by Reba Monica John, Narne Nithin, and Maanasa Choudhary.

It is produced by Geetha Arts and Kalya Films, with music composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar, bringing a complete entertainment package.

Whether you didn’t catch it in theatres or want to enjoy it again, ‘Single’ is now just a click away on Prime Video.

Stay tuned for more updates on upcoming OTT releases!