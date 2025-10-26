Live
Sreeleela looks confident and striking
Sreeleela is on a remarkable rise, and her momentum isn’t slowing down anytime soon. After recently starring in a high-profile Chings advertisement alongside Ranveer Singh and Bobby Deol, the actress has once again grabbed the limelight — this time with her stylish new Grazia magazine cover shoot.
Shot in the heart of London, the photoshoot showcases Sreeleela in a confident and striking avatar. Her maroon leather pants paired with a chic dotted jacket bring strong, fearless fashion vibes, while her poised look exudes power and poise. In another frame, she shifts to a bold and playful style with a black fuzzy jacket and a short skirt, radiating effortless charm. The visual appeal of each outfit, combined with the cinematic London backdrop, highlights her evolving fashion identity and growing influence in the world of glam.
Beyond her style statements, Sreeleela is gearing up for another big moment in her cinematic journey. Her next film, Mass Jathara, where she stars opposite Ravi Teja, is set to release in theatres on November 31. Producer Naga Vamshi is said to be confident about the film’s strong mass appeal and crowd-pleasing entertainment factor.
With back-to-back brand buzz, high-profile magazine features, and a major release incoming, Sreeleela is clearly marking her place as one of Telugu cinema’s most in-demand young stars — and the audience is eagerly watching what she conquers next.