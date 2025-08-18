Sri Devi Vijay Kumar on ‘Sundarakanda’

I have played a strong character in ‘Sundarakanda’. The film will be very entertaining. The audience will enjoy it a lot: Heroine Sri Devi Vijay Kumar

Hero Nara Rohit’s milestone 20th movie ‘Sundarakanda’ is being directed by debutant director Venkatesh Nimmalapudi. It is produced by Santosh Chinnapolla, Gautham Reddy, and Rakesh Mahankali under the banner of Sandeep Picture Palace (SPP). Vruthi Vaghani and Sri Devi Vijay Kumar are playing the heroines. The teaser, songs, and trailer have created a strong buzz. The movie is set to release on August 27. On this occasion, heroine Sri Devi Vijay Kumar shared details about the movie at a press conference.

You are also appearing as the heroine in this re-entry. How do you feel?

I am very happy. Any actor wants to play a good character. Any character should be strong. I am playing a very meaningful character in this. Very good appreciation is coming from everywhere. It has given me a lot of joy.

What was the reason you took a break from films?

I got married while I was working as a heroine. The wedding was planned in advance. Then my daughter was born. That’s how I got a break from films. After that, I did some programs on TV.

How did you feel when you heard about your character in ‘Sundarakanda’?

I was shocked when the director told me this story. It’s a very new script. I asked for some time, but the director didn’t give me that much time. He was very confident. He did it wonderfully, just as he said. The movie came out very well. This is a good entertainer.

My character has many different emotions. I have played a very strong character. All the female characters in this are very strong.

What changes have you noticed in the industry between then and now?

There have been many changes since then. Everything has changed. Now it has become technically easier. The working style of the direction department has changed. Everything seemed new to me.

What about Nara Rohit?

I have known Nara Rohit for a long time. He is very cool, a very good person. Working with him gave me a lot of happiness.

About Director Venky?

This is Venky garu’s first film. But he directed it like a director with a lot of experience. His vision is very clear. He has clarity about what he wants. It was a great pleasure to work with him.

What kind of characters do you want to play?

I want to do all kinds of characters. I want to do strong characters that have good importance in the story.