Sri Murali Injured On Madagaja Sets 

Many a times, mishaps keep happening during shooting of movies. Recently, we told you that real star Upendra was hit by a rod during the shooting of his movie "Kabza". But the actor who himself is a director knows the pangs of producers and directors and the loss they are going to bear whenever there is discontinuity of shooting due to such accidents. Hence Upendra continued shooting after a brief break. We hear one more incident from Bollywood where the actor Sidharth Malhotra got injured after he was hit by a rod on his knee during the shooting of the movie "Mission Majnu'.

This mishap happened when tldirector Shantanu was shooting an action scene with the actor. The stunt director Ravi Verma was also present during this incident. The actor, however, resumed his shooting after first Aid was given. According to some sources, the injury was not serious and the actor resumed his work after a few hours of rest. The shooting of "Mission Majnu'" is going on at Lucknow. Sidharth Malhothra is playing the role of a RAW agent in this movie. Rashmika Mandanna is acting opposite Sidharth Malhotra in this debut directorial movie of Shanthanu Baagchi. The movie was launched in the month of February and the first phase of the shooting was held at Mumbai during which time Rashmika Mandanna had also taken part in the shooting.

We hear one more news about an actor who got injured yesterday night. Kannada actor Sri Murali is said to have suffered an injury during the shooting of the movie "Mada Gaja'.

Another actor Genelia D'Souza, who is planning to make a comeback to movies, fractured her left hand while doing reverse skating. We also hear that actress Jacqueline Fernandez had got her eye injured during the shooting of the movie 'Race 3". The sad news is that this injury has caused a permanent deformation in her eye.

"This is a permanent injury for my eye. Henceforth, my Iris will not be in circular shape. But no problem for my eyesight," thus had stated Jaqueline Fernandez on her Instagram.