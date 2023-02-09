Sridevi: A Tribute to the Iconic Actress - Boney Kapoor Announces Launch of Official Biography

The legendary actress Sridevi, who passed away in February 2018, leaving fans across the globe devastated, was considered the biggest female superstar to ever exist in Indian cinema. Following her death, reports stated that her husband, Boney Kapoor, was in talks to publish her autobiography. Now, in a recent interaction with Indian Express, Boney Kapoor has confirmed the release of the biography, titled "Sridevi - The Life Of A Legend." The husband and producer expressed his excitement for the book's release, and praised author Dhiraj Kumar, who is writing the book.

Additionally, Sridevi's acclaimed film "English Vinglish" is set to have a grand theatrical release in China on the occasion of her fifth death anniversary. The film, directed by Gauri Shinde, marked Sridevi's return to the silver screen after 15 years and will be released on over 6000 screens in China on February 24th.



Overall, Sridevi's legacy continues to live on, through her memorable performances and now, with the release of her biography and the screening of "English Vinglish" in China, fans will have a chance to celebrate the life of a true legend.

