Srinu Vaitla reflects on 25 years of filmmaking A journey of passion and success

Celebrated filmmaker Srinu Vaitla, known for delivering blockbusters like Dookudu and Ready, is marking a remarkable 25 years in the film industry. Reflecting on his journey, Vaitla recalls the passion, unexpected milestones, and challenges that shaped his successful career.

In an exclusive interview, Vaitla shared his thoughts on completing 25 years as a director. "Becoming a director was my childhood dream, and starting this journey at 25 was beyond my imagination. Over the years, many unexpected miracles have shaped my career. I'm deeply grateful to the audience, media, producers, actors, and technicians who have supported me. The joy of this journey is immeasurable, especially with the success of Viswam in my 25th year," he said.

When asked if he feels there’s more to achieve, Vaitla expressed his continued passion for filmmaking. "Though it’s been 25 years, it feels like it all started yesterday. My passion for filmmaking has only grown alongside my experience. I still have a strong desire to create impactful films, and I believe there’s much more to accomplish."

Talking about his early work, he explained the inspiration behind his debut film Nekosam with Ravi Teja. "Ravi Teja’s talent is extraordinary. I had seen his work in Sindhuram and knew he could bring life to the story," Vaitla shared.

He also highlighted some of his most memorable moments, including Nagarjuna’s appreciation of his direction and the seven Nandi Awards Nekosam won.

Looking ahead, Vaitla is already working on a fresh project following the success of Viswam. The script is 70% complete, and he promises a full-length entertainment experience. He also shared that the rise of technology has made filmmaking easier, offering valuable advice to aspiring directors: “A strong script is the foundation for everything else.”