Sriram Venuopens up about ‘Thammudu’ ahead of release

After the success of SankranthikiVasthunnam, Sri Venkateswara Creations returns with Thammudu, an emotional family drama starring Nithiin and directed by Sriram Venu. The film, produced by Dil Raju and Shirish, is set for a grand theatrical release on July 4.

In a media interaction, director Sriram Venu described Thammudu as a story deeply rooted in family emotions with strong female characters played by Laya, Varsha Bollamma, Sapthami Gowda, Swasika Vijay, and Deetya. The film avoids a hero-centric formula and instead weaves a layered narrative.

Despite suggestions from the censor board for minor cuts to receive a U/A certificate, the makers chose to retain the film’s original emotional tone and will release it with an ‘A’ certificate. Sriram emphasized that the decision was a collective one prioritizing storytelling over certification.

Highlighting the film’s unique treatment, Sriram said the action scenes carry emotional significance and the archery theme was carefully researched. Nithiin even underwent 15 days of training to perfect his role.

The film’s visuals, handled by cinematographers Sethu, Sameer Reddy, and Guhan, promise a rich cinematic experience. With music by AjaneeshLoknath and a strong OTT deal with Netflix, Thammudu is shaping up to be a well-rounded theatrical and digital success.