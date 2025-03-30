Sriram’s ‘Nishabdha Prema’ gears up for April release

Actor Sriram, well known to Telugu audiences through several hit films and web series, is set to captivate viewers once again with his upcoming film, ‘Nishabdha Prema’. Starring Priyanka Timmesh as the female lead, this romantic action entertainer is directed by Raj Dev and produced by Karthikeyan S. under the Celebright Productions banner.

On the occasion of Ugadi, the makers unveiled a new poster, extending festive greetings to the audience while building anticipation for the film’s grand theatrical release in April.

Sharing his excitement, producer Karthikeyan S. stated, “Ugadi greetings to all Telugu audiences! ‘NishabdhaPrema’ is a fresh take on love, blending romance with thrilling action. The film’s unique concept and engaging storytelling will appeal to all age groups. Sriram’s performance is one of the film’s major highlights. We are thrilled to bring this movie to theatres soon and hope for the audience’s support.”











