SRK b’day special: The ‘Pathaan’ actor greets, blows kisses at fans outside Mannat

With loud cheers, whistles and chants of his name, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan rang in his 58th birthday greeting a huge crowd stationed outside his residence Mannat in Mumbai. It was at night, when his fans gathered in large numbers going by a video shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani, where loud cheers, chants of 'Shah Rukh' and 'King Khan' could be heard.

The superstar, who is having a blast of a year after his films 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan' created a storm at the box-office, got on to his balcony looking dapper in a black T-shirt paired with cargo pants, sunglasses and a baseball cap. He first greeted his fans with a namaste, showed them thumbs up, blew kisses at them and did his iconic pose.

On the work front, on his birthday, his film 'Jawan' got a digital release and a teaser of his upcoming film 'Dunki' will be unveiled on Thursday.