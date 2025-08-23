SRK drops first track from Aryan Khan’s debut ‘The Bads of Bollywood’

Bollywood fans have a new anthem to groove to, as Shah Rukh Khan unveiled Badli Si Hawa Hai, the first single from Netflix’s upcoming series The Bads of Bollywood. Directed by Aryan Khan in his much-awaited debut, the series is set to premiere on September 18, 2025.

Announcing the track on social media with the caption, “Dance floor pe chalegi sirf ye hawa,” SRK signaled that this isn’t just another Bollywood number—it’s designed to set the vibe for an entire generation. Featuring rising star Lakshya, the track captures the chaotic, glamorous, and edgy world that the series promises to depict.

The song boasts a powerful creative team: composed by Anirudh Ravichander, sung by Arijit Singh, and choreographed by Mudassar Khan. With slick beats, vibrant visuals, and high-energy choreography, the track has already been dubbed a Gen Z party starter. The teaser generated massive buzz, and the full release has only intensified anticipation for Aryan Khan’s first directorial outing.

Known earlier for his work in luxury branding, Aryan has now ventured into storytelling with a raw, stylized, and satirical take on Bollywood’s inner workings. The ensemble cast includes Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhary, Rajat Bedi, and Armaan Khera. Adding to the excitement, a Deol family scion is rumored to make a breakout appearance.

Backed by Netflix, Red Chillies Entertainment, and T-Series, The Bads of Bollywood isn’t just riding on legacy—it’s reimagining it. With music, satire, and drama at its core, Aryan Khan’s debut could mark a defining shift for Bollywood’s next generation of storytellers.