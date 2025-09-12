SRK, Rani Mukerji Among Big Names Set to Attend 71st National Film Awards in Delhi

The 71st National Film Awards ceremony, honoring excellence in Indian cinema, is scheduled for Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 4:00 PM at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Celebrities who clinched top honours are expected to be present, including Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Karan Johar, Sudipto Sen, and others.

Shah Rukh Khan, who won his first National Film Award for Best Actor for Jawan, will share the stage with Vikrant Massey, who also won Best Actor for 12th Fail. Rani Mukerji, awarded Best Actress for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, will be among those felicitated.

Organisers have already taken care of logistics for invitees including flight tickets, accommodation, and airport transfers ensuring the stars can attend without hitches.

Other key winners at the 71st National Film Awards included Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur, which bagged honours for Best Makeup, Best Costume Design, and Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani won Best Choreography, while notable recognitions also went to films like The Kerala Story, Kathal, Hanu-Man, and Animal across various technical and thematic categories.

President Draupadi Murmu will preside over the award distribution. With such a star‑studded lineup, this year’s ceremony is shaping up to be a memorable celebration of Indian cinema.