SRKs production ‘Darlings’ featuring Alia Bhatt to hit the sets soon

The Shah Rukh Khan production 'Darlings' starring Alia Bhatt, is set to go on floors shortly. Official announcement regarding the release of the project will be made soon. The makers are planning to release the film later this year.

'Darlings' is pitched as a quirky story about a mother-daughter duo. While Alia plays the daughter, actress Shefali Shah is cast as the mother. Other actors on board are Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

According to the sources, "The film is set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a middle-class family and traces the lives of two women, as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances. In fact, the movie is gearing up for a release this year itself. The pre-production work is in process and the team is all ready to take it on floors in the first quarter of 2021."

This is the second time Alia and Shah Rukh have collaborated for a project. They worked together in Gauri Shinde's film 'Dear Zindagi' as co-stars. Besides 'Darlings', Shah Rukh is also backing 'Love Hostel' featuring Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra. The film is all set to go on floors. He is also producing 'Bob Biswas' starring Abhishek Bachchan. SRK is also currently busy shooting for his next flick 'Pathan'. The film will mark his return to screen for the first time since after zero which was released on 2018.