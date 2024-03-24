Star composer to score music for Hrithik-NTR’s ‘War 2’

Ever since its announcement, "War 2" has been a topic of fervent discussion among movie buffs. The film not only marks the sixth installment of the YRF Spy Universe but also boasts a collaboration between Young Tiger NTR and Bollywood Greek God Hrithik Roshan. Scheduled for a grand release in August 2025, anticipation for the movie has been soaring.

Adding to the excitement is the recent update that music maestro Pritham Chakraborty, widely known as Pritam, has been roped in as the music composer for this action-packed espionage thriller. Reports from Bollywood media reveal that producer Aditya Chopra and director Ayan Mukherji have secured Pritam's services for "War 2." Pritam previously composed music for "Tiger 3" in the YRF Spy Universe, making this collaboration with Yash Raj Films a highly anticipated reunion.

Renowned for his stellar compositions, Pritam has delivered numerous hit albums throughout his career. Some of his recent acclaimed works include "Brahmastra: Part 1," "Tu Joothi Main Makkaar," "Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani," and "Dunki." With "War 2" progressing swiftly in its shooting schedule and Yash Raj Films backing the project with a substantial budget, expectations are high for a cinematic spectacle coupled with a captivating musical score.