Success is saying no to work: Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan may be a versatile actor, but when it comes to defining success, his priorities are crystal clear — family always comes first. Speaking at the Arab Media Summit, the Sacred Games star offered a heartfelt take on what truly matters to him in life, drawing a distinct line between professional hustle and personal happiness.

Unlike many who equate success with relentless work, Saif believes that real achievement lies in being present for loved ones. “I hate coming home and seeing the kids already asleep. That’s not success,” he said, emphasizing how crucial those fleeting family moments are. “Success is being able to say, ‘No, I need to go home now to catch that half hour with them.’”

Saif added that he refuses to work when his children are on holiday, calling that time “sacred.” He also shared the unique phase of life he’s in — one that requires him to keep in touch with both his elderly mother and his young children. “I’m at that crazy age where I have to call both my mom and my children,” he remarked.

For the Jewel Thief actor, everyday family activities — cooking pasta together, sharing meals, or simply spending time with his kids — are the real markers of success. “That’s the real glue of life,” he said.

Saif concluded his talk by stating, “Success and privilege, for me, is being able to say no to work and yes to time with my family.”

On the professional front, Saif is gearing up for a busy slate, including Race 4, a biopic with Rahul Dholakia, a yet-untitled project with Priyadarshan, and a social thriller directed by Hansal Mehta.