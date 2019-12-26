​Success stories inspire youth: Srilekha

Hyderabad, 23 December 2019: Entrepreneurial success stories have a contagion effect that triggers greater successes, popular playback singer and music director M M Srilekha said while launching Rekkalu Gelichina Aakaasam, a biographical anthology authored by V R K Rao, Chairman, Agile Group. "After a commendable stint in Indian Air Force, Rao has successfully built a services company that now employs 30,000 workforce, which is truly inspirational," Srilekha said.

"Indian youth have loads of talent but to succeed in this age of startups, youth need to draw inspiration from successes achieved through perseverance. Live examples of entrepreneurial successes are essential for youth to go remain unfazed during trough periods. Rao's autobiographical anthology in Telugu will inspire and guide youth from Telugu states to work towards realization of their dreams," she said.

T Prabhakar Rao, DIG, Intelligence, Telangana said Blood, Sweat and Honey, Rao's recently launched biographical anthology in English was well received by readers and expressed confidence that the Telugu version Rekkalu Gelichina Aakaasam will also evoke similar reception.

Congratulating V R K Rao, D Nagendra Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada, said Agile Group's success in providing highly challenging private security services is testimony to his discipline and dedication. "He has gone through the ups and downs of life with equanimity which is a key learning for aspiring entrepreneurs," Kumar said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu sent a congratulatory message to V R K Rao and expressed confidence that Rekkalu Gelichina Aakasam will inspire and guide the youth of twin Telugu states in moulding their lives.

About the Author: A retired Indian Air Force Squadron Leader, Dr. VRK Rao is an entrepreneur, film maker and a sports patron. He is the Chairman and founder of Agile Group, the largest Security and Facility Management Agency in South India with 30,000 personnel. Dr. Rao is the franchisee owner of Hyderabad Hunters badminton team and Black Hawks Hyderabad volleyball team. The biographical anthology is Dr.Rao's earnest effort at portraying his life's journey –rich with challenges and eventual successes – as the title succinctly says!