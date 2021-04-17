Sudeep's Vikrant Rona Release Date Locked

The suspense about the release date of Kichcha Sudeep starrer 'Vikrant Rona' has been unveiled. Three days ago, Sudeep, who had promised that he would give a surprise on April 15 has cleared the air about the release date of his most talked about movie "Vikrant Rona". Now the actor himself has tweeted stating that "Vikrant Rona" would be released on August 19.

"Earlier we had shared about the preparations and proceedings of production regarding the movie "Vikrant Rona". Now, the time has come to share an exciting news. Our team is happy to announce that "Vikrant Rona" will be released throughout the country on August 19,," thus has tweeted Sudeep. The movie is directed by Anup Bhandari of "Rangi Tharanga" and "Raja Ratha" fame. The movie, which is produced by Jack Manju, has Kichcha Sudeep, Nirup Bhandari , Neetha Ashok, Ravi Shankar Gowda and others in the star cast. The movie which will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada languages has music scored by Ajaneesh Lokanath.