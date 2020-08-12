Sudeep's Vikranth Rona Look In Phantom Decoded

The makers of Kannada movie Phantom have finally released the first look poster from the movie much to the delight of Kichcha Sudeep fans. We all know that the Sandalwood actor's fans had been hounding the makers to give them an update on the movie. While Sudeep shared pictures from the film's muhurat function that happened at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, the makers it appears were quietly preparing to throw a surprise to his fans. They had promised something big.

And as assured, Phantom movie director Anup Bhandari appeased Sudeep's fans by releasing the first look poster of his most anticipated movie Phantom. So, what does the actor's look in the first look poster tell us about his character in the movie?

Well, if you see the poster Sudeep is seen sitting majestically on a skull shaped throne with a gun in his hand. Besides, Anup Bhandari has given some snippets about the role of Vikranth Rona which is enacted by Sudeep in the movie. His character is as powerful as his name. "No one can understand what he does, why he does, how he does, but there will be a reason for whatever he does" says the director.

The movie is being shot at Hyderabad studios in compliance with the health ministry guidelines and hence the makers have taken all the precautionary measures in line with Corona regulations. In fact Sudeep justified taking the movie Phantom to sets by saying that the shooting amid pandemic was decided to ensure the livelihood for technicians and small time workers was not affected.

The music for the movie phantom Will be scored by Lokanath while William David is doing the camera work. Jack Manju is the producer of this project.

What do you think of Sudeep's look in Phantom? We think his role as Vikranth Rona will be a hero with grey shades. Sudeep is known to pick such characters. Remember the Kannada remake of the Ajith hit Vaali?

Sudeep is also gearing up to host the next season of TV reality show Bigg Boss Kannada. The format of the show, we hear will undergo certain changes to comply with the regulations of the government in the wake of the COVID19 pandemic.