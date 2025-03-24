Suhasbrings fun and romance in ‘O BhamaAyyo Rama’ teaser

Talented actor Suhas, known for his offbeat film choices, is all set to charm audiences in the upcoming romantic comedy O Bhama Ayyo Rama. Malayalam actress Malavika Manoj, who gained recognition for Joe, makes her Telugu debut as the female lead. Directed by Ram Godhala and produced by Harish Nalla under the V Arts banner, the film will be released by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media.

The much-anticipated teaser, unveiled on Monday, offers a glimpse into a vibrant love story filled with humor and lively performances. Suhas shines with his energetic screen presence, while his chemistry with Malavika adds to the teaser’s appeal. The visuals are rich and colorful, elevating the film’s lighthearted essence.

Notable dialogues from the teaser have already caught attention, including Malavika’s intense line, “ManadiBommarillukadu..RaktaCharithra,” and Suhas’s witty remark, “Ammayilanunammodhubabu..moosamchestharu.” These lines add to the teaser’s fun and engaging tone.

With top-notch production values and striking visuals, O BhamaAyyo Rama promises an entertaining cinematic experience. The makers are expected to announce the official release date soon.

Adding further excitement, renowned director Harish Shankar will make a guest appearance in the film. The cinematography is helmed by Manikandan, music is composed by Rathan, and Brahma Kadali serves as the art director.















