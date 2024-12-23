Sukumar Hails Ram Charan's "National Award-Worthy" Performance in Shankar's 'Game Changer'

Ram Charan and director Shankar's upcoming film Game Changer is slated for relase worldwide on January 10. It is being produced by Dil Raju and Sirish. The makers have already increased the speed of promotions by releasing the teaser and three songs.

A pre-release event was held in Dallas, USA, on Saturday. Director Sukumar, who attended the event as a guest, said, "I watched Game Changer with Ram Charan’s father Chiranjeevi. The first half was amazing. The interval was a blockbuster. The flashback in the second half gave goosebumps.He further said that he enjoyed it as much as he enjoyed Shankar's films ‘Gentleman’ and ‘Indian’.

Ram Charan's performance in the climax of this film is definitely worthy of a National Award."

Ram Charan appreciated Shankar saying that he is the King of Indian cinema. He said “Just as Sachin is to cricket, Shankar garu is to Indian cinema. I am lucky to have worked with him. It has been five years since I did a solo film, and this is a very special film for me."

Director Shankar said, "I wanted to make a mass masala entertainer like Pokiri and Okkadu, but I wanted to make my mark in that genre too. A film like that is a game changer. I have worked in Tamil and Hindi films, but I have not done a single Telugu film. Yet, the Telugu audience has continued to show me love.

I tried a lot to make a film with Chiranjeevi, but it didn’t happen. After that, I wanted to work with Mahesh Babu. Then there were talks with Prabhas during the COVID period, but it didn’t work out. Eventually, it was written that I would work with Ram Charan. That’s why Game Changer came to life. This film will be about the conflict between a government officer and a politician. Game Changer is a socio-political, mass entertainer."

Producer Dil Raju said, "We are going to hit it hard this Sankranthi." Director Buchi Babu, who attended the event, wished the film success. Actors SJ Surya, Anjali, music director Thaman, and others also participated in the event.