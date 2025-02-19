Suma Kanakala Brings Laughter and Cooking Chaos on 'Chef Mantra Project K' to Aha OTT

Hyderabad: A kitchen is usually a place of order and precision, but on aha OTT’s upcoming show, it’s about to become a playground for fun, laughter, and unexpected challenges. With the ever-energetic Suma Kanakala at the helm, Chef Mantra Project K promises a unique blend of culinary battles and comedy.

This time, it’s not just about whipping up the perfect dish. Five teams will take on thrilling cooking challenges while navigating hilarious games and unpredictable twists. As they put their skills to the test, Suma and a chef will keep the energy high with their witty commentary and lighthearted judgments.

Bringing together food, fun, and friendly competition, Chef Mantra Project K is set to be a feast for the senses. Streaming soon on aha OTT!