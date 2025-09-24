Sundeep Kishan was first choice for Manchu Manoj’s role in ‘Mirai’!

Teja Sajja’s Mirai, directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, is currently creating waves at the box office. The film’s spectacular action blocks, top-notch visual effects, and powerful performances have captured the imagination of audiences, making it one of the most talked-about Telugu films in recent weeks.

While Teja Sajja is being praised for his striking screen presence, it is Rocking Star Manchu Manoj who has turned heads with his intense portrayal of the antagonist Mahavir Lama. His fiery performance as the menacing villain has won widespread acclaim, leaving fans and critics equally impressed.

However, interesting details have now surfaced about the casting process for this pivotal role. Reports reveal that Manchu Manoj was not the makers’ first choice for Mahavir Lama. Initially, director Karthik Ghattamaneni and Teja Sajja had approached actor Sundeep Kishan for the part. Kishan, known for his versatility, reportedly loved the narration and was impressed by the script.

Despite his interest, prior professional commitments prevented him from joining the project. This opened the door for Manchu Manoj, whose larger-than-life presence and powerful performance have since become one of Mirai’s biggest highlights.

In hindsight, fans believe the role was tailor-made for Manoj, whose comeback to the big screen has only added more intensity and excitement to the film’s success.