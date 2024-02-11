Sunitha set to mesmerise Hyderabad in a grand musical comeback concert

Renowned playback singer Sunitha Upadrashta is gearing up for a spectacular musical comeback after a hiatus of five years, promising an unforgettable performance in Hyderabad. With a distinguished career spanning over 25 years, Sunitha has earned numerous accolades, including a National Award from All India Radio in the light music category, two Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer in Telugu and Kannada, and an impressive tally of 9 Nandi Awards.

The highly anticipated concert, organized and presented by SVM Grand Hotel, boasts a lineup of undoubtedly brilliant performers. SVM Grand Hotel's Managing Director, Mr. Vara Prasad, guarantees a musical extravaganza, drawing on their experience as organizers of previous successful concerts featuring luminaries such as Shreya Ghoshal and Armaan Malik in Hyderabad.

Temple Bell Events, known for orchestrating memorable musical experiences, curates the event. In their illustrious history, the organization has previously managed shows featuring musical legends like Ilaiyaraaja, Shankar Mahadevan, and S. Thaman in Hyderabad.

Passes for Sunitha's comeback concert are now available on BookMyShow, with a special 15% launch offer. The first ticket of the show was purchased by eminent music director RP Pattnaik, who extended his best wishes to Sunitha for completing over two decades in the industry. RP Pattnaik also lauded Sunitha for her remarkable contributions to the music fraternity.

As Hyderabad eagerly awaits this musical extravaganza, Sunitha Upadrashta's comeback concert is poised to be a memorable celebration of her illustrious career, showcasing her versatility and mastery in the world of music.