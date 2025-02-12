Superboys of Malegaon Theatrical Trailer Unveiled, Film Set for Global Release on February 28

Amazon MGM Studios, in collaboration with Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, has officially released the theatrical trailer for Superboys of Malegaon, a heartwarming tale of passion, resilience, and the magic of cinema. Directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, the film is set for a grand theatrical release across India, the US, UK, UAE, Australia, and New Zealand on February 28, 2025.

A Story of Dreams and Determination

Inspired by a true story, Superboys of Malegaon captures the journey of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from the small town of Malegaon, Maharashtra. With the support of his spirited friends, he turns his passion for cinema into a movement, proving that creativity knows no boundaries. The film features a stellar cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, Anuj Singh Duhan, Saqib Ayub, Pallav Singh, Manjiri Pupala, Muskkaan Jaferi, and Riddhi Kumar.

The newly released trailer offers a glimpse into Nasir’s world—a place where movies provide an escape from daily struggles, and where a group of dreamers strives to create something extraordinary despite financial and logistical hardships. The trailer showcases humorous auditions, creative filmmaking techniques, and the determination that drives this underdog story.

Festival Acclaim and Global Release

Before its theatrical debut, Superboys of Malegaon won international acclaim at prestigious film festivals, including:

49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)

68th BFI London Film Festival

4th Red Sea Film Festival

36th Palm Springs International Film Festival

At TIFF, the film received a standing ovation, cementing its status as a must-watch for global audiences.

A Milestone for Amazon MGM Studios

As Amazon MGM Studios’ first Indian original film to receive a global theatrical release, Superboys of Malegaon marks a significant step in the company’s commitment to diverse storytelling.

"Superboys of Malegaon is a shining example of the universal appeal of authentic Indian narratives," said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video India. "This theatrical release reflects our dedication to bringing bold, thought-provoking stories to audiences worldwide."

Filmmakers on Bringing the Story to Life

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani described the film as “a celebration of dreams and resilience—emotions that everyone can relate to.”Farhan Akhtar added, "No dream is too big if you work hard enough to make it come true. We are thrilled to bring this heartwarming story to theatres.”

Reema Kagti, the film’s director, emphasized that Superboys of Malegaon is about more than filmmaking: “It’s about the dreams, the young filmmakers, and the town that grew along with them.”

With its inspiring narrative, global recognition, and powerful performances, Superboys of Malegaon is set to capture the hearts of audiences worldwide when it releases in theatres on February 28, 2025.



