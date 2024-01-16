Suriya looks ferocious in ‘Kanguva’ new look

The creators of the much-anticipated Suriya-starrer epic 'Kanguva' unveiled the second look poster on Tuesday, offering a glimpse into the actor's formidable persona.

The poster showcases two intense and formidable expressions of Suriya, creating a collectively striking visual impact. Shared across social media platforms, the makers accompanied the poster with the caption: "A Destiny Stronger Than Time. The past, present, and future. All echo one name! #Kanguva Here is the #KanguvaSecondLook."





'Kanguva' is set to immerse audiences in a world characterized by rawness and rusticity, promising a novel visual spectacle. The film's foundation will rest on human emotions, compelling performances, and unprecedented action sequences on a grand scale.



Starring Suriya and Disha Patani in pivotal roles, the movie is under the direction of Siva. Produced on a grand scale by Studio Green in collaboration with UV Creations, 'Kanguva' is poised to deliver a cinematic experience like never before.

Cinematography for the film is handled by Vetri Palanisamy, complemented by the musical prowess of 'Rockstar' Devi Sri Prasad. As anticipation builds for the film, the second look poster has intensified the excitement, hinting at an enthralling journey through time and emotions in 'Kanguva.'