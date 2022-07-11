Suriya Reveals The Title Poster Of His Next Movie ‘Vanangaan’

Kollywood's ace actor Suriya is in the best phase of his career… Not only as an actor, but he was also successful as a producer. He bagged a blockbuster hit with the Soorari Potru movie and is busy with a couple of interesting movies. Even his cameo appearance in Kamal Haasan's Vikram movie treated all his fans. Off late, the makers of his new movie unveiled the title poster.



Suriya also shared the title poster of his upcoming movie on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the title poster, he also wrote, "உங்களுடன் மீண்டும் இணைந்ததில் பெருமகிழ்ச்சி..! பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள் அண்ணா…! #DirBala #வணங்கான் #Vanangaan #Achaludu (Great to be reunited with you..! Happy birthday brother…! #DirBala)". The title Achaludu also has some history behind it as in Mahabharatam, Achaludu is the son of cunning Shakuni. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Suriya's character will be portrayed in this movie. The title poster also hints us that it is an intense thriller.

In the poster, Suriya is seen hiding behind a jute bag and he also wished director Bala on this special occasion!

Vanangaan movie is being directed by ace filmmaker Bala and is being produced by Suriya himself under his home banner 2D Entertainment.

Happy Birthday Director Bala…