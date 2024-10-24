Suriya shows humility, refuses 'Superstar' title

Tamil actor Suriya, who has been energetically promoting his upcoming film Kanguva, once again displayed his humility during a press meet with co-stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani. While discussing the movie, Suriya was referred to as a 'Superstar' by the event’s anchor—a title he quickly declined in a respectful manner.

Suriya, known for his grounded nature, gently corrected the anchor, saying, “Superstar is always Rajini sir for us. There is only one Superstar. You can’t just take away one name from one person and it can’t be a badge for any other person.”

His remark, paying homage to legendary actor Rajinikanth, was met with applause from the audience. This gesture highlighted Suriya's deep respect for the iconic Rajinikanth, solidifying his reputation as not only a talented actor but also a person of admirable humility.

Kanguva has been making waves with its grand promotions, and Suriya’s dedication to the film, coupled with his humility, has won the hearts of fans. The movie, directed by Siva, is one of the most anticipated releases of the year.