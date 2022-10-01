Suriya Thanks Ajay Devgn As He Dropped A Congratulatory Message For Receiving Prestigious National Award

It is all known that Kollywood's ace actor Suriya bagged the prestigious National Award for his movie 'Soorarai Potru'. Yesterday, Suriya received the prestigious award from the hands of honourable President Droupadi Murmu. He also shared the pics on his Twitter page and dedicated the award to his parents, wife Jyotika and kids. He also thanked Ajay Devgn for congratulating him on this special occasion.



Thank you for the love and warmth sir! So nice to have shared this moment with you… Lots of respects. Waiting for Kaithi n the next Singham :) @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/LCdNXzWZf5 — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) October 1, 2022

Suriya shared a pic with Ajay Devgn and thanked him by jotting down, "Thank you for the love and warmth sir! So nice to have shared this moment with you… Lots of respects. Waiting for Kaithi n the next Singham @ajaydevgn".

It was fantastic to share time with my esteemed colleague & fellow best actor award winner, @Suriya_offl. Deeply respect his talent & love his movies. pic.twitter.com/fvbdMjceLK — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 30, 2022

Earlier in the morning, Ajay shared a pic with Suriya and congratulated him for receiving the prestigious award… "It was fantastic to share time with my esteemed colleague & fellow best actor award winner, @Suriya_offl. Deeply respect his talent & love his movies."

Ever grateful Sudha! Hearty congratulations to all the winners. This one's for you Anbana fans!! #SooraraiPottru #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/ysPCCPakAa — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) October 1, 2022

Sharing the most memorable pics of receiving the prestigious award, he wrote, "Ever grateful Sudha! Hearty congratulations to all the winners. This one's for you Anbana fans!! #SooraraiPottru #NationalFilmAwards".

Suriya is all happy posing with all his family holding the prestigious National award!

Jyothika also shared the beautiful pics and wrote, "Proud and blessed".

The pics showcased Suriya and Jyotika clicking selfies at the venue along with the director of the movie. Even their kids looked lovely holding the medals.

Director Sudha Kongara also shared the pics from the venue and is all proud to bag National Award for Soorarai Potru movie. "Unfaltering faith and undiluted hard work from the entire cast and crew made this moment happen. Thank you. #WeWonMaara #SooraraiPottru #NationalAwards2020 @actorsuriya @jyotika @gvprakash @aparna.balamurali @rajsekarpandian @2d_entertainment @nikethbommi #Jacki @poornima_ramaswamy @deepakbhojraj @valentino_suren @gopiprasannaa".

Soorarai Pottru has won 5 National Film Awards:

• Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru

• Best Actor: Suriya for Soorarai Pottru

• Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali

• Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru, Sudha Kongara

• Best Music Direction: GV Prakash Kumar

Soorarai Potru movie stood as one of the biggest hits and it was released on Amazon Prime due to the Covid-19 lockdown on November 12, 2020. It was the biopic of GR Gopinath who aimed to make the common people enjoy the plane ride at just Re. 1.