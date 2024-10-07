‘Suriya44’: It’s a wrap

Versatile star Suriya’s much-anticipated gangster drama, #Suriya44, has officially completed filming in breathtaking locations. Directed by the talented Karthik Subbaraj, the film is produced by Suriya and Jyothika under their 2D Entertainment banner.

A glimpse of #Suriya44 was unveiled on Suriya's birthday, leaving fans eager for more. The teaser showcased Suriya sporting a rugged look with a French beard, setting the tone for what promises to be an intense, action-packed entertainer.

The film features Pooja Hegde as the female lead opposite Suriya. With the shooting now concluded and post-production progressing steadily, the makers are gearing up for an extensive promotional campaign in the coming weeks.

Cinematography for the project is handled by Shreyaas Krishna, while the music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Mohammed Shafique Ali is on board as the editor, ensuring a polished final product.

Co-produced by RajsekharKarpoorasundarapandian and Karthikeyan Santhanam from Stone Bench Films, #Suriya44 is poised to make a significant impact upon its release, continuing Suriya’s legacy of delivering compelling cinema. Fans eagerly await further updates as the promotional activities kick off.



