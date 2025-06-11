‘Suriya46’ goes on floors with grand launch

The much-awaited #Suriya46, officially titled as Sithara Entertainments’ Production No. 33, has kickstarted its shoot with much fanfare. The film was launched recently with a traditional pooja ceremony in Hyderabad, and the makers have now begun principal photography.

This bilingual project marks a dynamic collaboration between Tamil superstar Suriya and director Venky Atluri. The film, which will be released in both Tamil and Telugu, already has fans buzzing with excitement. A striking poster showcasing Suriya in a stylish back pose was unveiled with the caption, “And the Celebration Begins,” adding to the anticipation.

Known for his powerful performances and diverse role choices, Suriya has a strong fan base across South India. His partnership with Venky Atluri — fresh from his recent hits Sir/Vaathi and Lucky Baskhar — has further raised expectations for this venture.

The film features Premalu star Mamitha Baiju as the female lead. Adding to the star power, Raveena Tandon makes a notable comeback to Telugu cinema, while veteran actress Radhika Sarathkumar will be seen in a key role. GV Prakash Kumar, who previously worked with Venky Atluri, returns as the music director.

The technical team includes top talents such as cinematographer Nimish Ravi, National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli, and production designer Banglan. Backed by producers S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, known for delivering quality cinema, the film is targeting a grand Summer 2026 release.