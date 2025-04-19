‘Suryapet Junction’ set for April 25 release across Telugu states

The upcoming Telugu action drama Suryapet Junction, featuring Eeshwar and Naina Sarwar in the lead roles, is all set for a theatrical release on April 25. Directed by Rajesh Nadendla, the film is produced by Anil Kumar Katragadda and N. Srinivasa Rao under the Yoga Lakshmi Art Creations banner, with Global Cinemas Distribution handling its wide release across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Excitement around the film has been steadily building, thanks to its impactful teaser, trailer, and the recently released peppy track Matching… Matching, which has garnered positive response on digital platforms.

Speaking about the film, lead actor Eeshwar expressed his gratitude for the growing buzz, stating, “The audience has shown great interest in the promotional material. Telugu viewers have always supported films with strong content, and that gave us the confidence to make Suryapet Junction. The action sequences are crafted in a very natural style. We’re hoping audiences will watch and support our film in theatres on April 25.”

Producer Anil Kumar Katragadda added, “We are thrilled to release Suryapet Junction through Global Cinemas across both Telugu states. We sincerely thank Mr. Sunil and Mr. Ram Mohan for their support in this journey. We request audiences to come and experience the film in theatres.”

With promising content and growing anticipation, Suryapet Junction is aiming to strike a chord with action lovers and general audiences alike.