Sutapa Sikdar And Babil Khan Share Emotional Notes On The Occasion Of Irrfan Khan's Birth Anniversary…

Bollywood's late actor Irrfan Khan needs no introduction… He proved himself with an amazing screen presence. Today being his birth anniversary, his son Babil Khan and his wife Sutapa Sikdar penned emotional and lovely notes reminiscing him.



Sutapa Sikdar

Along with sharing a beautiful pic of white-yellow flowers, she also wrote, "Spent my new years in the hospital ward . The most real place where life and death walk hand in hand . where people don't have the formality to comment on your weight and your Makeup your dress instead people are thanking if alive ,asking for forgiveness if near death.

Hospital is the place where you see you notice you observe people just people without the frills.

Someone is happily holding a shriveled hand and not noticing the chipped polish , or perhaps looking at the lips and eagerly trying to decode the hardly audible words and hence don't have the mind space to see if the lips are wearing the right color or not ,you don't notice religion, region they are all bed numbers and there is collective prayer in the air.

A newly wed nurse who can't spend her new year eve with her new husband and yet not grumpy, helping her patient to fight for life . So beyond everything its humaneness which binds us in a hospital. Its not about 62, 52, 72, 82 on your weighing scale as long as you are smiling to an unknown person or can cry on a hospital bench not embarrassed ..you find an old man giving you that lovers smile and telling you with his eyes it will be ok… so we did not scream happy new year this year ! Just wished in our heart for each other with invisible white flowers!

White flowers bloom for alive and dead."

Babil Khan

This young actor shared a few throwback pics of his childhood, and wrote, "Questions keep me up at night. Those that I never asked then, those that I can never ask now. My inquiries are left for me to quench on my own, that's okay, I will figure it out. I miss your laughter though, I don't think there is an answer for that. Remembering a day when you arrived here."

Irrfan Khan was an ace actor and he breathed his last on 29th April, 2020 battling with neuroendocrine cancer.